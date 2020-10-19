Injury problems mount for Coventry ahead of visit of Swansea
Coventry boss Mark Robins remains without several players for Tuesday’s clash with promotional hopefuls Swansea.
Striker Tyler Walker is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus, while defenders Fankaty Dabo and Julien Dacosta remain sidelined.
Gus Hamer continues his suspension and Jodi Jones is a long-term absentee.
Captain Liam Kelly was an unused substitute at the weekend, while Will Bapaga is back in training. Marcel Hilssner and Wes Jobello have both played for the under-23s as they near a return.
Swansea manager Steve Cooper has plenty of new options after taking the number of summer signings to 10 before last week’s deadline.
Ryan Bennett could make his debut after joining on-loan from Wolves to replace Tottenham-bound Joe Rodon.
Fellow defender Joel Latibeaudiere will also hope to be involved after arriving from Manchester City.
Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White remains sidelined.