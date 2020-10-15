Injury-hit Swindon dealt further blow as Brett Pitman misses Sunderland clash
Brett Pitman is the latest addition to Swindon’s mounting injury list ahead of the Sky Bet League One visit of Sunderland.
The former Bournemouth and Portsmouth striker has suffered a groin injury and faces a month on the sidelines.
Town are still without Jordan Lyden, who has a calf problem, and Paul Caddis with a hamstring injury.
Ellis Iandolo and Dion Conroy are also set to miss out.
Sunderland have been dealt their own injury blow with recent signing Arbenit Xhemajli ruled out for the rest of the season.
Xhemajli suffered a serious knee injury in training while on international duty with Kosovo last week.
Fellow centre-half Morgan Feeney faces another three months out with a hamstring problem.
Wing-back Denver Hume is a doubt with a knee niggle.