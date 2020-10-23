Injured Scott Golbourne sidelined for Shrewsbury
12:37pm, Fri 23 Oct 2020
Shrewsbury will be without Scott Golbourne for the visit of Rochdale.
Golbourne had to go off early on in the home defeat by Bristol Rovers due to a rib injury.
Midfielder Josh Vela had to deputise at left-back and will probably fill in again.
Town are still missing Matija Sarkic, Ryan Sears, Dave Edwards, Rekeil Pyke, Shaun Whalley and Marlon Fossey, but Matt Millar could return.
Rochdale hope to welcome back Eoghan O’Connell.
The defender missed the midweek win at Burton through illness but is expected to be fit.
Paul McShane, Kwadwo Baah and Stephen Humphrys are still two or three weeks from returning.
Haydon Roberts is expected to keep his place after making his Dale debut against Burton.