Ian Holloway ‘shell-shocked’ after Grimsby’s defeat at rock-bottom Southend

Grimsby manager Ian Holloway was left “shell-shocked” following the Mariners’ 3-1 defeat at rock-bottom Southend

Grimsby, who have now triumphed just once in 10 games, dominated the majority of the first half.

But the Shrimpers stepped things up after the break to leave Holloway a frustrated figure at the final whistle.

“They scored early and that seems to be the way it’s going for us,” said Holloway, whose side are 20th in the table.

“After that we controlled the whole half and managed to score right at the end of the first half.

“I felt we were going to go on from there and dominate the second half as well.

“That didn’t happen and I’m still shell-shocked.

“They changed their shape and scored from a set play.

“But at the minute whenever anyone seems to put us under any pressure we wilt.

“The last goal was the last goal and it’s a killer.

“What can I say about that really? Fair play to them they showed character and came back from it. It’s a very difficult stage we’re in.”

Southend, who are now just a point behind 22nd-place Barrow, opened the scoring inside the first minute with Kyle Taylor volleying home from the edge of the box after Elvis Bwomono’s cross had been cleared into his path.

Grimsby recovered well with Ira Jackson Jr and Owen Windsor both being denied by the woodwork before the Mariners equalised just before the break with Jackson stabbing the ball home from close range.

However, Southend – who also beat Scunthorpe 1-0 on Saturday – improved after the interval and regained the lead in the 57th minute with Tom Clifford firing home from Jason Demetriou’s corner.

And Mark Molesley’s side sealed the win in the 75th minute with debutant Greg Halford heading home a high cross from Clifford.

Halford was involved again deep into stoppage time as Luke Waterfall was shown a second yellow card for a foul on the new signing.

But by then Southend’s victory had already been secured, despite Molesley admitting the Shrimpers had been well below par in the first half.

“It was a game of two halves for us,” said Molesley.

“After a fantastic start we went the other way and we were on the back foot again.

“I can only apologise for that first half and it wasn’t good enough.

“We rode our luck at times but we had a good sort out at half-time.

“I didn’t have to say too much and the players fixed it themselves really because they knew where we were going wrong.

“We have strength in depth now and the players who came on brought new energy and changed the game for us.”