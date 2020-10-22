Ian Holloway ready for change after Grimsby setback
Grimsby boss Ian Holloway may look to change his team and formation against Carlisle after a disappointing defeat to Harrogate.
Holloway suggested a tweak to the side’s shape could be required, but personnel alterations are also likely.
Owura Edwards lasted just seven minutes before injury struck last time out and if he misses out there could be a first start for Nottingham Forest loanee Virgil Gomis.
Danny Rose (hamstring) and Ludvig Ohman (knee) will be assessed, but Max Wright and Elliott Hewitt are out.
Micah Obiero has made his belated arrival at Carlisle and will be pushing for a debut.
The loan signing has spent much of the last week training with parent club Huddersfield but has now started work with the Cumbrians.
Manager Chris Beech has named an unchanged starting XI for the past two matches but admits Daniel Devine, Jack Armer, Lewis Bell and Taylor Charters are all doing their best to force their way in.
Brennan Dickenson (hamstring), Omari Patrick (leg), Ethan Walker (shoulder) and Josh Dixon are still out.