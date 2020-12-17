Ian Holloway hits out at Grimsby owners and potential investors

Grimsby manager Ian Holloway is prepared to face the sack after speaking out against the club’s handling of proposed takeovers.

Holloway was part of the Mariners board who voted against businessman Alex May – who has spent time in prison for fraud – acquiring shares in the League Two club earlier this week.

Talks have also been ongoing with a trio of other businessmen over a takeover, but Holloway has accused the club’s current owners of “playing politics” in a statement released on Twitter.

Holloway accepts his stance could earn him the sack, but has reiterated his commitment to the Mariners, who are 20th in League Two after a tough start to the season.

The former Crystal Palace manager said: “To the fans of Grimsby Town Football Club. Let me say, first and foremost, that I’m not going anywhere unless I’m told to.

“The love that you, the fans, have shown myself and my family since my arrival has exceeded even my highest expectations, on and off the pitch.

“However, of late, developments away from the football itself have made it increasingly difficult to work to full potential on a day-to-day basis and, most importantly, place this club on an honest, positive, front footing. This is as frustrating to me as much as any fan.

“Those who own this club, and those who makes noises about wanting to own this club, have been playing politics with something that is very precious to this community, and it must stop now.

“Mistakes have been made, undoubtedly, and while there is certainly enough mud to sling, I instead want to use this chance to appeal to everybody who holds the current and future fate of Grimsby Town in their hands to stand up tall, communicate candidly with the fans and make amends for the past few months.

“Earn back their trust and respect. This is your challenge.

“We are where we are, but I’m not walking away from the fight. However, at the same time, I have been around long enough to know that you, the fans, need to know where I stand. And I stand with you.

“As manager of this club, I will now focus solely on the football and I ask all fans to rally behind the players, as I know you will.

“It has not been the start to the season we had hoped for, but there is a long way to go, and we must all pull together. I genuinely believe in the potential of this club, but we need to do better, beginning at the top, and that’s the gauntlet I throw down today.

“Finally, if speaking this openly brings about my demise then so be it. I’m not here for the money, and I’ve made mistakes in not communicating fully before in my career, and I won’t make that mistake again.”