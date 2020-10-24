Ian Holloway delighted as Grimsby hold on for share of spoils against Carlisle

Ian Holloway was delighted his Grimsby side held on for a point from a 1-1 Sky Bet League Two draw against Carlisle in a game he labelled as “probably the worst game I’ve ever seen”.

After taking the lead through Mattie Pollock’s first professional goal, the home side handed the Cumbrians a share of the spoils when captain James McKeown bizarrely turned into his own net.

Holloway said: “I’m delighted with the point in the end. That’s probably the worst game I’ve ever seen from both teams – certainly from my team.

“I’ve never seen so many mistakes. I was waiting for the confidence to build.

“We did one thing right when we played a great move, took a risk, played it in, built down the left, got a corner and scored from it.

“That was what I wanted to see, then all of a sudden we’re giving it away, they’re blocking us and we stopped playing the right pass.”

The equaliser came a minute after the break in a contest that featured few clear-cut chances.

Carlisle were quickest to settle at Blundell Park, with the lively Gime Toure firing an early warning sign wide of the target.

At the other end, Pollock headed straight at Paul Farman from a corner before going one better midway through the first half, rifling home from close range.

No sooner than the sides returned to the pitch, goalkeeper McKeown produced an untimely slip to hand the visitors their equaliser.

However, but for plenty of gusto at both ends of the pitch, the two clubs had to settle for a point each on a blustery afternoon in Cleethorpes.

Holloway added: “I made another load of changes, and it’s difficult to have any sort of rhythm and believe in yourself in a slightly different shape, so I might have to get back to what we know and what we’ve done previously.

“I felt they lost a lot of belief in how good they are and where they should be.”

Carlisle head coach Chris Beech said it was a tough match for both sides.

He said: “It was hard work for both teams. A proper League Two fixture. Conditions were tough.

“The wind was blowing in from the sea and it was one directional.

“We had it in the first half and started the game great, getting crosses into the box and winning second balls, but we couldn’t quite put the ball in the back of the net.

“They scored with their first opportunity really. It gave them that impetus, but we fortunately got a gift.

“It’s amazing what happens if you spook somebody. I feel for Ian and Grimsby, but events change the next event in football, don’t they?

“I’m sure that we would have carried on as we did and try to force an equaliser.”