Ian Evatt wants more after Bolton see off Salford

Manager Ian Evatt hopes Bolton’s 2-0 win over neighbours Salford can “kick-start our season.”

Wanderers climbed to 15th in Sky Bet League Two after inflicting a first defeat on Richie Wellens as Salford boss.

And victory in this first meeting between the sides was helped by two players with a combined age of 70.

Striker Eoin Doyle, who helped Wellens and Swindon to promotion last season, scored Bolton’s 23th minute opener.

The 32-year-old was also on Jordan Turnbull’s shoulder when the Salford defender volleyed Gethin Jones’ hopeful ball into his own net from 20 yards after 67 minutes.

Veteran goalkeeper Matt Gilks won the Sky man of the match award in his first competitive game for 14 months thanks to a vital first half stop and his vocal organising skills.

Evatt said: “I have known Matt a long time. I have the utmost faith and trust in him.

“The way he trains and the way he coaches; I knew he would not let anyone down

“His voice more than anything else has led the team and got people organised.

“When he was called upon he did what he had to do. But he will probably be sore in the morning.”

Gilks, 38, certainly contributed to a rare Bolton clean sheet this season.

“We had to roll up our sleeves and dig in at times and sacrifice a little bit of possession in the second half,” Evatt continued.

“But they didn’t create too much, which was very pleasing. Our back three and the goalkeeper were magnificent.

“Apart from the one save Matt saved with his legs we created the better chances.

“All of a sudden our squad is looking more complete. Everyone is fit and it is more competitive – but it should be competitive at a club like this.

“If we can keep them in one piece we will climb up the table. It is a great result, let’s kick-start our season.”

Wellens admitted: “There is a lot of work to be done. I knew that last week when we played Hartlepool

“The biggest disappointment for me was the start of the game; the body language, the energy and the appetite to go and play against a team who, let’s be honest, have been struggling.

“We were OK in the second half but we can’t concede a goal like that. You need to take the chances when they come your way.

“In the first half we were so poor in possession of the ball. Every pass was behind or to the wrong side.”

On Turnbull’s rush of blood, Wellens added: “Jordan has apologised for it but all he has to do is let it run through to the keeper. It is a harmless ball forward.

“It was a turning point in the game because we looked like we were causing trouble.

“In that good spell we need to score. Even when it went to 2-0, there was no desire or belief to get back in the game.”

On Bolton’s first goalscorer, he added: “Eoin Doyle is a good striker. He makes runs and pulls off the shoulder and scored a goal. It is what it is.”