Ian Evatt thinks one point each was a fair outcome from Bolton’s draw at Exeter

Bolton manager Ian Evatt felt a point apiece was a fair outcome from their entertaining 1-1 draw at Exeter

After Exeter had gone in front through a Ricardo Almeida Santos own goal, the Trotters equalised when substitute Arthur Gnahoua smashed in from close range 17 minutes before the end.

Bolton finished stronger, although both teams had opportunities to win it in a frantic finale.

“I didn’t think there was a great deal in it,” Evatt said. “There was one big chance for both teams in the first half. Their lad hit the post and we had Eoin Doyle’s chance.

“We had a few breakaway moments when our decision-making and movement wasn’t quite there.

“But in the second half there was not a lot in it, we were tight and compact and other than one bit of poor defending for their goal where they scored, we played well. But we have rallied ourselves, we made the changes and had fresh impetus.

“We started playing on the front foot and we had a 20-minute spell when we got the goal and probably should have got more if I am being honest.

“We should have seen the game off and put it to bed. In the last two minutes things are a bit nervy but a point is probably fair on reflection.

“In that 20-minute spell we have really got to make hay while the sun is shining and we have got to do more to score in our good spells.

“We are doing well on our travels and that pains me because I really want to start dominating games at home.”

Exeter manager Matt Taylor was happy with the performance of his side.

He said: “Performance-wise, I was quite pleased.

“We created the better chances and they had a 20-minute spell in the second half where we lost a bit of control and went a bit leggy and stopped using the ball as well as we had been and they went more attacking.

“We couldn’t quite handle their runners into the backline from midfield, more than anywhere else.

“But I thought it was quite a good performance and we just didn’t quite get the rewards for that tonight.

“They changed their shape and were more resolute and gave less space than they have so far this season and it came down to those moments with the chances in the first half.

“We scored a really good, well-worked goal – we were fortunate with the actual own goal – but we then have to hold on to that for the next 10-15 minutes.

“Ryan (Bowman) hit the post, MJ (Matt Jay) had one and then Joel (Randall) had a good one early in the second half and those chances were going in for us earlier in the season, but that is where the game is at the moment. I thought they were two very good teams on show.”