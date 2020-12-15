Ian Evatt hails Bolton’s attitude after late winner hands them win at Cheltenham

Ian Evatt praised his Bolton team’s attitude after their last-gasp 1-0 victory at Cheltenham

Ryan Delaney was the late hero as Wanderers bounced back from successive defeats with an impressive result against the high-flying Robins.

“The second half we had grit, determination and fight and there is no better feeling than a winner in the last minute,” Evatt said.

“We were upset with the two defeats, but we showed real desire and guts tonight.

“If we can match that with our passing that sometimes we need to be better with, particularly in the second half, we’ll be a difficult team to beat.”

Evatt was especially pleased with the way his side coped with the aerial threat from Cheltenham’s set pieces, with a succession of long throw-ins launched into the box by home captain Ben Tozer.

“I said a bombardment was coming and that’s the reason I picked that team and system and it stopped them,” he added.

“Having Reiss (Greenidge) as an extra header of the ball from set-pieces helps.

“We did a lot of research on them and I told the players at the hotel we’d have to win at least 47 headers in our own box to stand a chance and I think we beat that stat tonight. We were excellent.

“I was delighted for them all because to come here and win in the manner that we did is magnificent.”

Delaney forced the ball over the line from close range after Lloyd Isgrove’s corner from the right was not dealt with by the home side in the first minute of added time.

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff felt his side deserved a share of the spoils.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose, I know that,” Duff said.

“We played OK. We weren’t brilliant, but we did all right and landed on enough chances, but something didn’t drop for us and we had good opportunities when the final pass was not good enough.

“You take the compliment, Bolton Wanderers have come here and are time-wasting in the last 10 minutes, so that shows you we’ve become a tough team to beat.

“But we need to learn because that’s the fourth time now we’ve conceded a losing goal in the last three or four minutes of a game and that isn’t good enough so that needs to be addressed.”