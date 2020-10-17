Ian Evatt ‘disgusted’ with Bolton’s performance in loss to Harry Kewell’s Oldham

Boss Ian Evatt blasted his Bolton side after substitute Zak Dearnley’s stoppage-time goal earned Harry Kewell his first League Two win as Oldham manager.

Dearnley kept his cool to drive an angled shot beyond Billy Crellin after breaking clear from his own half to secure a 2-1 away day success.

The player, his team-mates and manager could not contain their delight but victory was well merited for the visitors.

Oldham’s top scorer Conor McAleny hit a post in the second half and fired wide with another opportunity as Bolton failed to profit from Nathan Delfouneso’s 32nd-minute leveller following Ben Garrity’s opener four minutes earlier.

“It has got to change fast because either they will be changed or I will be changed,” said Evatt who takes his new team to old club Barrow on Tuesday with only one win since his summer switch.

“I am disgusted with that performance. From one to 24 they need to liven up and liven up fast.

“Too many of them are not pushing themselves. They are just happy to be at Bolton Wanderers and think they have made it with what they have got around them.

“There are so many things wrong that need fixing.

“Too many players are too comfortable and not pushing themselves. I don’t see passion, I don’t see drive, I don’t see commitment.

“I don’t see players wanting to run hard and run that extra five or 10 yards to help their friends and mates out on the pitch

“I feel like a balloon. I get pumped up throughout the week with what I see on the training pitch.

“But every Saturday they deflate me. It is like groundhog week.

“This is a football club that should be doing better.”

Counterpart Kewell was far happier as Latics lifted themselves off the bottom of the table thanks to Dearnley’s persistence and final accuracy.

“Fair play to Zak – he has had injuries and a spell on the sidelines,” said Kewell.

“But he took his chance well. That’s what we all know Zak can do. We just want to get him to do it more.

“However, it is a positive for the team when the substitutes come on and make a difference.

“I felt honestly we deserved that win and we could have won by more. From moment one we were on the front foot.

“I would love to play Bolton every week because they are a proper footballing team.

“The players just needed to believe in themselves. If they kept working and kept sticking to the game plan and formation you will get your opportunities.

“We didn’t look unorganised, we looked compact, we looked strong. The confidence has always been there but hopefully we can be free to really express ourselves now.”