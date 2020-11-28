Ian Evatt demands improvements despite Bolton’s convincing win over Southend

Bolton boss Ian Evatt said he was “satisfied but not ecstatic” after a 3-0 win over Southend.

Wanderers completed their November programme unbeaten in the league and on a run of five successive victories in all competitions

Irish striker Eoin Doyle netted twice in the second half, including a penalty, after Nathan Delfouneso headed the home team in front just before half-time.

Both players have contributed six goals this season as Wanderers jumped to ninth, one point off the top seven.

“We can do better,” said manager Evatt.

“There are lots of things still to work on and improve on. At 0-0 they had an opportunity and that’s when you need your goalkeeper to make a save.

“However, it was always going to come right. But it helps when you have players fit and available.

“Winning runs are hard to come by. When you are on one you have to make the most of it. You have to fight to make sure it continues.

“This team will progress, though we have done nothing yet. It means nothing in November.”

Evatt also praised veteran defender Alex Baptiste, whose crosses led to two of the three goals.

“Alex is a good player,” he said. “You don’t play in the Premier League if you haven’t got ability with the ball.

“Southend are not a bad team. Mark (Molesley) is doing fantastic in the circumstances and it is great to see a young manager with a philosophy of trying to play football the way he does

“I just hope he gets the time he deserves”

Molesley said: “It’s a difficult one to take because we were masters of our own downfall again

“We were competitive in the game and working hard. But we are falling short and not punishing teams and teams are punishing us.

“It is what you are like in both boxes. We have been punished again when we have had good moments in the game.

“Bolton are a very good side and when they get their chance, they made us pay.

“Unfortunately, we are not making teams pay for all our hard work

“We had some good moments in the game, but we have got to be more ruthless.

“We have got to keep believing in ourselves. We have got players coming back, others catching up match fitness, but we are short of goals and we need to fix that as soon as we can.”