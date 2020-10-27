Ian Evatt delighted with Billy Crellin’s response to ‘man up’ criticism

Billy Crellin delivered a perfect response to Ian Evatt’s ‘man up’ criticism with a second-half penalty save to help Bolton to a 1-0 Skybet League Two win over Bradford City.

Nathan Delfouneso’s third goal of the campaign after 13 minutes secured Wanderers’ first victory at home since last February.

But on-loan Fleetwood keeper Crellin ensured three points for Evatt’s side by keeping out Billy Clarke’s 69th-minute spot-kick.

Evatt was quick to praise the 20-year-old and apologised again for his remarks made after last Saturday’s draw at Cambridge.

“I can’t reiterate enough and apologise for the ‘man up’ comment,” said the ex-Barrow chief. “I didn’t mean it in any derogatory way.

“The terminology was wrong and I accept that and I have learned from it.

“Sometimes though when you are a manager you have to recognise people’s character. It is a part of management in any form of life, in any form of business.

“To manage people you need to understand people and I understand Billy Crellin. I understood what needed to be said – without the ‘man up’ comment, but I understood he needed a kick up the backside.

“So I knew that was coming tonight. It was written in the stars. I know what he is like as a character and I believe in him as goalkeeper.

“I was wrong to say that phrase but the criticism was just and deserved and he knows that.

“I will always tell him and all my players to their faces. He has responded and saved a penalty and he was excellent.”

Bolton had drawn their two previous away matches but have misfired too many times at home, losing to Forest Green, Newport and Oldham in the league as well as drawing with Grimsby.

“This is our house and too many people have come and burgled our house,” added Evatt. “They have taken points when they shouldn’t and we have to make this a fortress.”

Bradford, now without a win in three games, dominated the second half but could not find a deserved equaliser.

However, manager Stuart McCall insisted: “We would have been disappointed even if we had taken a point. I thought the second-half performance was strong and really encouraging.

“We didn’t deserve to take nothing from the game.

“We gave them a goal with a couple of individual errors. There was a poor header back initially and compounded by instead of heading the ball over the bar, (Elliot Watt) heading it against the bar.”

On Clarke’s fluffed opportunity from the spot, McCall added: “It was a poor penalty kick and Billy knows that.

“The greatest players in the world have missed penalties. It happened to us and happened at a crucial time.

“The feeling is if you can get that you can go and win the game. It was a decent save by their goalie but it was a poor penalty, not even in the corner.”