I had 90 minutes to ‘save the world’ – Ian Holloway savours Grimsby win

Grimsby boss Ian Holloway likened himself to film hero Flash Gordon after his side stormed back from conceding an early goal to clinch a 2-1 victory at Crawley

Striker Max Watters gave the hosts the perfect start by firing his seventh goal in nine league games in only the fourth minute.

But Matt Green replied 10 minutes before the break and Max Wright sealed the win in tremendous style with an unstoppable first-time shot in the 52nd minute.

Holloway felt it was a perfect response by his men, who were thrashed 5-0 at Tranmere last Saturday and had shipped 14 goals in their previous four games.

He said: “I watch a lot of films with my wife and Flash Gordon had 48 hours to save the world, and I only had one and a half hours.

“That was as long as our training session. It could have turned into hell on earth, but all I can say is that we beat a very good team on their own turf.”

Holloway made six changes to the side that played at Tranmere, and added: “I left some at home who didn’t give me what I wanted.

“We deserved to win the game; Crawley are no mugs and I’m absolutely delighted with that and so proud of my team.

“I made them understand what we got wrong. I want to build something and Rome wasn’t built in a day. Anyone who stays in this league in the current Covid climate has done a brilliant thing.”

Crawley suffered their first home league defeat for almost exactly a year when Carlisle beat them 3-0 last Saturday and head coach John Yems felt this was another poor performance.

He admitted: “In the last two games we have not been at it and it is not acceptable in my eyes. It wasn’t Crawley.

“We were not good enough all over the pitch and let’s hope it doesn’t become a habit.

“We are not at the races at the minute and the lads must take responsibility themselves.”

Yems confessed he had hoped the Carlisle defeat, which ended an unbeaten run of 14 home league games, was a “one-off” but this was just as bad.

He added: “It wasn’t good enough, end of story. But we win together and lose together and I also take responsibility the same as the lads.

“We have lost a game of football and no one has died.”