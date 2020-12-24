Hull’s match against Lincoln postponed after positive Covid-19 tests
Hull’s Sky Bet League One clash against Lincoln has been postponed due to positive coronavirus tests in the Tigers camp.
The fixture was scheduled to take place on December 29.
City’s Boxing Day clash with Sunderland was already off due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Black Cats’ squad.
A Hull statement read: “The club informed the EFL that they would be unable to fulfil the fixture following recent positive Covid-19 tests and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL and Government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection.
“A revised date for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed in due course.”