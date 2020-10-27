Hull fight back for comfortable win at Bristol Rovers to move into second
Substitutes Keane Lewis-Potter, Regan Slater and Tom Eaves were all on target as high-flying Hull came from behind to record a 3-1 Sky Bet League One win at Bristol Rovers
There were less than two minutes on the clock when Rovers striker James Daly robbed Josh Magennis on the edge of Hull’s box and sent a low left-footed shot past goalkeeper Matt Ingram.
Rovers could have been two up at the interval. In stoppage time, Zain Westbrook’s low drive from a Brandon Hanlan pass was well saved by Ingram.
It was a different story after the break as the visitors dominated for long periods as they returned to winning ways to move up to second.
But Hull boss Grant McCann made a triple substitution on the hour and it paid quick dividends as Lewis-Potter levelled with a well-placed 63rd-minute header from Josh Emmanuel’s cross.
Thirteen minutes later, Slater got on the end of a far-post cross from Eaves to control the ball before coolly shooting past Bristol Rovers stopper Anssi Jaakkola.
And deep into stoppage-time, Eaves latched onto a poor back-pass to round Jaakkola and slot home from close range.