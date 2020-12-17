Hull to assess George Honeyman ahead of Portsmouth clash

Leeds United v Hull City – Carabao Cup – Second Round – Elland Road
Leeds United v Hull City – Carabao Cup – Second Round – Elland Road (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
12:21pm, Thu 17 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Hull are waiting on the results of a scan on George Honeyman ahead of the top-of-the-table showdown with Portsmouth on Friday night.

Honeyman missed Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat at Blackpool with a tight hamstring.

But Hull are hopeful the midfielder, previously an ever-present this season, will be available.

Alfie Jones, Callum Jones and Martin Samuelsen are still sidelined.

Portsmouth are still without Lee Brown, who suffered a torn hamstring against Ipswich last weekend.

Bristol City loanee Cam Pring deputised at left-back in the 0-0 midweek draw with Fleetwood and is set to keep his place.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett has no other injury concerns.

Jackett’s side would climb above Hull into top spot with a victory.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Hull

Preview

PA