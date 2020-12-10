Huddersfield’s Josh Koroma facing around three months out with hamstring injury
Huddersfield have confirmed winger Josh Koroma has been ruled out for up to three months due to a hamstring injury.
Koroma, 22, who has been in fine form for Huddersfield this season, sustained the injury in the midweek win against Sheffield Wednesday.
Terriers boss Carlos Corberan told a press conference: “Josh Koroma has a difficult hamstring injury, he’ll be out for around three months.
“It’s a big negative for both himself and for the squad.”
Koroma has won a regular starting place under Corberan, who replaced Danny Cowley in July, scoring six goals in 16 Sky Bet Championship matches.
The former Leyton Orient forward has scored in each of the Terriers’ last three home games, with his latest effort coming on Tuesday night before he was forced off in the second half.
Huddersfield are also waiting to learn the full extent of skipper Christopher Schindler’s knee injury.
The defender is set to see a specialist after sustaining the injury in last Saturday’s home win against QPR.