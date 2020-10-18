Huddersfield sign Spanish midfielder Alex Vallejo
16:23pm, Sun 18 Oct 2020
Huddersfield have announced the signing of Spanish midfielder Alex Vallejo.
The 28-year-old free agent has linked up with the Terriers until June 2021, with the club holding an option to extend the deal by 12 months.
Head coach Carlos Corberan told Town’s official website: “Alex Vallejo is a midfielder who can help the team in playing out to build attacks.
“He will receive the ball from our defenders and make the transition into the higher part of the team.
“He has experience in the second division in Spain and now this is an opportunity for him to show the strengths he has with the ball, and to grow and adapt to the defensive demands of the Championship, to become an important player in our squad.”