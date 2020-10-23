Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan hopeful Pipa will be fit to face Preston
Huddersfield are hopeful defender Pipa will be available for their home game against Preston.
The Spanish right back was forced out of Tuesday night’s home win against Derby due to a muscle strain, but is expected to be in contention.
Boss Carlos Corberan will otherwise choose from an unchanged squad as the Terriers chase a fourth win in five league matches.
Forward Danny Ward (hamstring), plus Tommy Elphick (knee) and Rarmani Edmonds-Green (hip) are still out.
Preston boss Alex Neil is hoping midfielder Daniel Johnson will be available after he made just his second appearance of the season in midweek.
Johnson’s season has been hindered by a groin injury, but his withdrawal in the midweek win at QPR was down to cramp and he is expected to be in contention.
Defender Ben Davies and midfielder Ben Pearson (groin) both remain sidelined through injury.
Danish striker Emil Riis is expected to continue after making his first start for the club on Wednesday night.