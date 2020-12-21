How Arsenal’s and Manchester City’s goals statistics stack up this season

Arsenal host Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday night aiming to get their domestic campaign up and running.

The 2-1 defeat at Everton on Saturday leaves Mikel Arteta’s side languishing in 15th place in Premier League table.

The Gunners have managed just 12 league goals and forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is currently sidelined with a calf problem so is not expected to be involved for the cup tie.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how both sides’ goals statistics this season stack up.

Misfiring Gunners

Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe (second left) celebrates scoring a goal with his team-mates (PA Wire)

Overall goals: Premier League – 12; Europe – 20; Carabao Cup – two

Only the Premier League’s current bottom three sides have managed fewer than Arsenal’s tally of 12 goals.

Five of those came in the opening two league games – a 3-0 win at Fulham and 2-1 home victory over West Ham.

The Gunners coasted through their Europa League group, recording comfortable victories over rivals Molde, Rapid Vienna and Dundalk with their goals stats in stark contrast to domestic form – albeit against somewhat inferior opposition.

Arsenal have managed only one goal in the Carabao Cup so far, beating Leicester 2-0, with an own goal from Christian Fuchs and Eddie Nketiah’s last-minute strike.

Arteta’s side then battled to a goalless draw at Liverpool before coming through a penalty shoot-out to secure a place in the last eight.

Leading scorers: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe & Eddie Nketiah (five)

The form of talisman Aubameyang was integral to Arsenal’s positive return to action in Project Restart and going on to win the FA Cup final at Wembley, followed by the FA Community Shield in late August.

The Gabon forward is currently sidelined by a groin problem, which puts extra pressure on the rest of the shot-shy squad to step up.

Despite finding the net regularly in Europe, Nicolas Pepe – a £72million signing from Lille during August 2019 – has struggled for domestic consistency, but could be given another chance to impress with Aubameyang’s injury.

Eddie Nketiah also has five goals – the 21-year-old another benefitting from Europa League form – although his last Premier League strike came on September 19.

French forward Alexandre Lacazette has four goals – but none in the Premier League since the end of September.

City not so slick

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring a goal against Southampton. (PA Wire)

Overall goals: Premier League – 19; Europe – 13; Carabao Cup – five

City have scored less than all of their top-six rivals so far and four teams below – Chelsea, Aston Villa, West Ham and Leeds – have more goals.

Spain international Ferran Torres has found the net regularly in the Champions League this season, scoring four goals as City finished top of their group to reach the last 16, and has six in total.

Liam Delap and Phil Foden were on target as City beat Bournemouth 2-1 in their opening Carabao Cup tie, before Raheem Sterling hit a brace in the 3-0 win at Burnley in the last round.

Veteran forward Sergio Aguero has seen his impact limited this season through injury, with two goals so far.

Leading scorer: Raheem Sterling (seven)

England midfielder Sterling was on target in the first half against Southampton on Saturday, which proved the decisive intervention as City went on to close out a 1-0 victory.

City’s goal burden, though, been spread rather thin through the rest of the squad this season.

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has chipped in with only two, although the Belgian continues to lead the way with assists, some 11 so far.

Foden has scored four, while forward Riyad Mahrez has four in the Premier League – but three of those came in his hat-trick against Burnley at the end of November.