Hiram Boateng heads to Cambridge on loan
Cambridge have signed MK Dons midfielder Hiram Boateng on loan until January.
Boateng, 24, has made nearly 170 senior appearances in a career which started at Crystal Palace and has taken in Exeter and MK Dons, as well as loan spells at Crawley, Plymouth, Bristol Rovers and Northampton.
“We are delighted that Hiram is with us and believe this short-term loan can be beneficial for all of us,” Cambridge head coach Mark Bonner told the club website.
“Since Liam’s (O’Neil) injury, we have been looking for someone to add competition to our squad and in Hiram we have a proven player in League Two.
“His experience, quality and athleticism will be a big benefit to us over the busy period ahead, and whilst it may take him a short while to get his match fitness at its peak, we will benefit greatly from having him with us.
“Hiram is motivated to play and contribute to our team and will need to transition quickly to find his way with us, but he comes hungry to play football and to kick start his season.”