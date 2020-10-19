High-flying Hull have Tom Eaves available for AFC Wimbledon visit
Second-placed Hull have striker Tom Eaves back in contention after he made his first league appearance of the season at the weekend.
Eaves has been working his way back to fitness and stepped off the bench during the 3-0 win at Rochdale.
Jordy de Wijs missed that match through illness but could be back involved if he has recovered sufficiently, with Regan Slater pushing for a start.
Jacob Greaves will be hoping to retain his place at centre-half having given an assured league debut on Saturday.
AFC Wimbledon boss Glyn Hodges has named the same starting XI and bench for the last two matches and could be tempted to rotate.
Striker Ollie Palmer is one player hoping to feature, the summer signing having recently returned to training following groin trouble.
Jack Rudoni is fit again but, having been an unused substitute against Shrewsbury and Swindon, he is still looking for game time.
Paul Osew is battling a hip complaint and has not featured for a month.