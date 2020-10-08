High five for Klopp and mum’s the word for Marcus – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 8.

Football

Liverpool celebrated five years of Jurgen Klopp at the helm.

And FIFA got in on the action too.

Manchester City wished former midfielder Ali Benarbia many happy returns.

Marcus Rashford paid tribute to his mum.

Rashford’s new Manchester United team-mate Edinson Cavani was keeping himself fit.

James Rodriguez was also working hard.

Kai Havertz had a great game in Germany’s 3-3 draw with Turkey.

Olivier Giroud had a memorable night for France as well.

England captain Steph Houghton paid tribute to coach Mo Marley following her retirement.

Calum Chambers enjoyed his return to Arsenal training following a long injury lay-off.

No Thomas, no Partey.

Cricket

A sad day for Jofra Archer.

Jonny Bairstow fell just short of an IPL hundred.

Ben Stokes takes a trip down memory lane.

Kevin Pietersen was hard at it.

Formula One

FIA president Jean Todt looked back at a memorable day for Michael Schumacher and Ferrari.

Sebastian Vettel, Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly and test driver Mick Schumacher wrapped up in Germany.

Selfie-styled Lewis Hamilton.

Golf

Colin Montgomerie cast his mind back to former glory.

Boxing

David Haye is preparing Dereck Chisora for battle.

TODO: define component type factbox

Other

Sports stars bid an emotional farewell to the BA 747.