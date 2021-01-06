Hibs recall goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski from Dumbarton loan spell

Hibernian recall Kevin Dabrowski from Dumbarton loan spell (PA Wire)
13:56pm, Wed 06 Jan 2021
Hibernian have recalled goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski from his loan spell with Dumbarton.

The 22-year-old was loaned to the League One outfit at the start of September and has made 12 appearances for the Sons while also being named in the SPFL’s team of the week last month.

Following Dillon Barnes’ return to parent club QPR, Polish keeper Dabrowski will now compete with Ofir Marciano for a starting spot at Easter Road.

A statement on Hibs’ official website added: “We’d like to thank everyone at Dumbarton for their work with Kevin in recent months.”

