Hibs hoping to have Christian Doidge back for St Johnstone clash

By NewsChain Sport
15:51pm, Mon 23 Nov 2020
Hibernian hope to have Christian Doidge back in their squad for Tuesday’s Scottish Premiership clash with St Johnstone.

The striker trained on Monday after missing the draw with Celtic with an ankle injury, and Hibs will assess any reaction.

Kyle Magennis (hamstring), Lewis Stevenson (ankle) and Scott Allan (illness) remain on the sidelines.

St Johnstone are set to be without Murray Davidson.

The midfielder was carried off on a stretcher against Motherwell on Saturday after landing heavily on his shoulder.

The Perth side otherwise have a full squad.

