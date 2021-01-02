Heung-Min Son’s message to fans after his 100th Spurs goal in win against Leeds
16:22pm, Sat 02 Jan 2021
Heung-Min Son has given a message to Spurs fans after scoring his 100th goal for the club against Leeds in January 2021.
Harry Kane and Son Heung-min equalled the Premier League record for most goal combinations in a season as they inspired Tottenham’s 3-0 win over Leeds.
Kane, who opened the scoring from the penalty spot, teed up the South Korean’s 100th goal for the club as the pair combined for a 13th time this term, matching the tally set by Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton at Blackburn in 1994-95.