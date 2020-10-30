Hearts hope to have Josh Ginnelly fit for Hibernian semi-final clash

By NewsChain Sport
13:33pm, Fri 30 Oct 2020
Hearts hope to have Josh Ginnelly fit for Saturday’s William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final against Hibernian after the on-loan Preston winger went off early on against Arbroath last weekend.

Fellow wide players Elliott Frear and Jordan Roberts are expected to shake off knocks.

Steven Naismith and Peter Haring are available but have been used sparingly so far this season amid injury issues, while Christophe Berra (Achilles) and Loic Damour (foot) remain on the sidelines.

Hibernian boss Jack Ross is keeping his selection cards close to his chest ahead of the rearranged clash.

The Hibs boss would only reveal that a couple of players will drop out of his squad and will be replaced.

The Easter Road side will face either Celtic or Aberdeen in the final if they get past their Edinburgh rivals.

