Haydon Roberts agrees new Brighton deal and makes Rochdale loan switch
Brighton defender Haydon Roberts has agreed a new three-year contract and joined Sky Bet League One club Rochdale on a season-long loan.
England Under-19 international Roberts has made three Carabao Cup appearances for Albion, including scoring on his senior debut against Aston Villa last term.
Speaking of his move to Spotland, the 18-year-old told Dale’s website: “It was easy for me to come here and I’m happy to be here.
“Where I am in my career, I need to get out and play games, so it was an appealing move for me.
“The style of play also suits me. Hopefully I can help the team do well this season.”
Brighton-born Roberts joined Albion as a schoolboy and graduated through the club’s academy.
Seagulls’ technical director Dan Ashworth told his club’s website: “This is a great opportunity for Haydon to go and play regular football at a relatively young age.”