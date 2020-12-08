Hat-trick heroics and winning starts – England v Poland past meetings

England have been drawn with familiar foes Poland in their qualifying group for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

There have been 17 competitive meetings between the countries, including at the 1986 finals in Mexico, in qualifiers for the 1974, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2014 World Cups, and in Euro 92 and 2000 qualifiers.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of those past encounters.

England 1 Poland 1 (World Cup qualifier) – October 17, 1973

Poland goalkeeper Jan Tomaszewski in action at Wembley in 1973 (PA). (PA Archive)

Having suffered what remains their only defeat to Poland four months earlier, losing 2-0 in Chorzow, England’s hopes of qualifying for the 1974 World Cup came to an end with this draw at Wembley. Polish goalkeeper Jan Tomaszewski, dubbed a “circus clown in gloves” by Brian Clough in the build-up to the match, produced a fine display as England scored only once, through an Allan Clarke penalty, despite having 36 attempts on goal. Jan Domarski netted an equaliser and the game proved Sir Alf Ramsey’s last as England boss.

England 3 Poland 0 (World Cup group match) – June 11, 1986

The teams did not meet again until 13 years later at the World Cup finals, a far happier occasion for England that saw Sir Bobby Robson’s side secure a spot in the last 16 with a comfortable victory. Gary Lineker netted a hat-trick in Monterrey, with all of his goals coming in the first half.

Poland 1 England 1 (European Championship qualifier) – November 13, 1991

Graham Taylor's England secured qualification for Euro 92 with a 1-1 draw in Poznan (Adam Butler/PA). (PA Archive)

Amid a sequence of six meetings in just over four years, England secured qualification for Euro 92 with this draw in Poznan. Graham Taylor’s men, who had beaten Poland 2-0 at Wembley in their opening match of the group, fell behind via a Roman Szewczyk goal before Lineker notched an equaliser with around 15 minutes to go.

England 3 Poland 1 (European Championship qualifier) – March 27, 1999

England made a positive start to Kevin Keegan’s reign as boss as Paul Scholes registered a hat-trick at Wembley, with Jerzy Brzeczek replying for the visitors at 2-0 down. After a subsequent 0-0 draw six months later in Poland, Keegan’s side had to go via a play-off against Scotland to reach Euro 2000.

England 2 Poland 0 (World Cup qualifier) – October 15, 2013

Wayne Rooney scores England's opener against Poland in 2013 (Nick Potts/PA). (PA Archive)

The most recent meeting between the teams saw Roy Hodgson’s England seal a place at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with victory at Wembley. Wayne Rooney headed the hosts in front just before half-time and skipper Steven Gerrard wrapped things up with a strike late on.