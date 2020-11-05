Hat-trick hero Mohamed Elyounoussi happy to answer critics on the field

Mohamed Elyounoussi insisted his professionalism is unquestionable after scoring a hat-trick in Celtic’s 4-1 Premiership win at Motherwell.

The Norway international, on loan from Southampton, found himself under some scrutiny on Thursday night when spotted on his phone after being substituted in the damaging 4-1 Europa League defeat by Sparta Prague at Parkhead.

Former Celtic striker turned pundit Chris Sutton questioned Elyounoussi’s commitment to the cause and said he would fine him two week’s wages, while former Celtic captain Paul Lambert claimed Elyounoussi was “letting the great Jock Stein down”.

The 26-year-old explained he had been looking at the other group game result between AC Milan and Lille and after the Premiership match at Fir Park on Sunday, he moved to draw a line under the issue.

He said: “What I have to say is that no one should question my commitment to the team.

“I am very professional and, like I said, the best way to talk is with my feet.

“I’m here to help the team score goals and win games. So in the end, of course, I was frustrated and disappointed that someone questioned my professionalism.

“I am very committed and I am happy to help the team win yesterday. That’s the best way to react.

“Anyone who knows me realises I am very professional, I give 100 per cent for my team and I am very committed on the pitch.

“Not only offensively, defensively as well. So, I don’t think someone should question my professionalism on the pitch.

“That’s in the past, I just focus on the next one ahead. We’re happy we’ve got the three points.”