Harvey Saunders to continue leading Fleetwood’s attack for visit of Lincoln
Harvey Saunders is set to keep his place as Fleetwood host Lincoln in Sky Bet League One.
The 23-year-old forward has grabbed his chance by scoring six goals in his last three outings to bring Joey Barton’s side out of a poor run of form.
Barton will hope to have midfielder Barrie McKay back in contention.
The Scot missed last Friday’s 4-1 win over Hull with a minor injury.
Lincoln will be without defender Adam Jackson through suspension.
Jackson was sent off for two bookable offences in last week’s defeat by Bristol Rovers.
Brennan Johnson and Zack Elbouzedi could return to the Imps side after international duty with Wales and Republic of Ireland Under-21s respectively.
Aaron Lewis, who has not featured this season, is available again after being away with Wales Under-21s.