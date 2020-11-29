Harvey Barnes loving life at Leicester

Harvey Barnes admits he is revelling in Leicester’s flying start to the season.

The 22-year-old winger has helped propel the Foxes into the Premier League’s top four, ahead of Monday’s visit of Fulham.

He has struck four times, having also made his England debut against Wales in October, and Barnes is enjoying life under boss Brendan Rodgers.

“As a whole, we’ve had a really good start to the season,” he told the club’s official website.

“For me, I’ve really enjoyed playing, we’ve played some great football and some really good attacking bits.

“Of course, I’ve been happy, but I want to keep adding to that and keep adding more goals and assists to my game. I’ve definitely been happy, but I’m still looking to improve on that.

“It’s fun to go out and play. You know, going out onto the pitch, that there’s going to be opportunities – we’re going to play good football.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game on Monday. At home, it’s going to be down to us to take the game to them.

“You’ve seen they’ve had a tough start to the season, so they’re going to be desperate to get a result against us.

“For us, it’s going to be in our own hands to go and create that, and take that attacking game to them to go and score the goals.”

Leicester welcome the Cottagers aiming to hit back after last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at Liverpool, but they did seal a spot in the last 32 of the Europa League with Thursday’s 3-3 draw in Braga.

Rodgers knows Fulham manager Scott Parker from when they were together at Chelsea, Parker being part of the early Roman Abramovich era under Claudio Ranieri and Jose Mourinho.

Then an up-and-coming coach, Rodgers was on his way towards management and is not surprised Parker has joined him.

He said: “I had a really good relationship with Scott, a really good guy, a thinker of the game. He did terrifically for Chelsea, it was just a case of he wanted to play more.

“There’s no surprise he’s moved into coaching and the job he has done at Fulham has been first class.

“The paths are different. I wasn’t a top player so my pathway was to naturally be a student of the game and fortunately I had time, I had to earn respect a different way through my coaching.

“For Scott and guys like that, Frank (Lampard), Steven (Gerrard) and John Terry eventually these guys have been top players and had an outstanding career at the top level. I have always got admiration for those guys.”