Hartlepool squander chances in draw with Bromley
Hartlepool’s winning start to the National League season came to an end but they stay top of the table following a goalless draw at home to Bromley.
Dave Challinor’s side enjoyed the best of the early chances, with Ryan Donaldson firing straight at Mark Cousins and fellow midfielder Gavan Holohan heading the ball home only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.
Pools midfielder Mark Shelton struck the crossbar at the end of a nice team move while at the other end Ben Williamson brought a decent save from Ben Killip.
Donaldson should have done better with another opening just before half-time and Rhys Oates somehow hit the bar with the goal gaping after 59 minutes as Hartlepool looked the most likely to break the deadlock.
Holohan fired over and Donaldson mistimed a header when well placed as the home side were forced to settle for a point.