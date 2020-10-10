Hartlepool maintain perfect start to season with comfortable win over Maidenhead
Summer signing Claudio Ofosu scored his first goal for Hartlepool as his new side maintained their 100 per cent start to the National League season with a 4-0 win at Maidenhead
Ofosu, who joined from Royston Town, slotted into the bottom corner two minutes into the second half before having another goal chalked off moments later for offside.
Ryan Johnson added a third in the 51st minute, pouncing on the loose ball from a Nicky Featherstone corner, with Gavan Holohan rounding off the scoring seven minutes from time.
Pools had gone in at the break ahead courtesy of an own goal from Danilo Orsi-Dadomo following Featherstone’s dangerous cross.
Maidenhead were made to pay for missing several early chances as they suffered a third successive defeat.
Orsi-Dadomo was denied by Pools keeper Ben Killip – who also foiled Nathan Blissett – before putting a glorious opportunity wide.