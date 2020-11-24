Hartlepool held to goalless draw by Barnet

Hartlepool manager Dave Challinor
Hartlepool manager Dave Challinor (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
21:27pm, Tue 24 Nov 2020
Barnet and Hartlepool shared a goalless National League draw after a dour affair at The Hive.

Michael Petrasso headed an early chance wide for Barnet before his shot was saved by Pools goalkeeper Henrich Ravas just before the hour mark.

Tom Crawford fired an effort wide for Hartlepool before they had an even better chance with 11 minutes left, Luke Molyneux scuffing his strike straight at Scott Loach.

Ben Nugent cleared a late Pools opportunity off the line, but the point maintained their unbeaten away record this season, while Barnet are now five without a win in the league.

