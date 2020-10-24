Harry Pickering scores Crewe winner at Doncaster
A Harry Pickering free-kick saw Crewe Alexandra end Doncaster’s good form with a 2-1 triumph at the Keepmoat Stadium.
Charlie Kirk put Crewe ahead in the first half, with Southampton loanee Josh Sims equalising in quickfire fashion for Rovers.
The visitors started the better and it took a brilliant block on the line from Tom Anderson to prevent Tom Lowery from volleying Crewe in front.
Doncaster grew into the game, with Sims forcing a fine save from Will Jaaskelainen.
A lively game ignited further in the space of two minutes after Kirk gave Crewe a 26th minute lead. Callum Ainley slid a pass out wide which Kirk collected and finished superbly past Josef Bursik.
Rovers responded immediately as Madger Gomes powered forward and found Sims, who curled past Jaaskelainen.
Doncaster had the better of things in the second half, with Anderson and Fejiri Okenabirhie going close to putting them ahead.
But Crewe got the breakthrough after 70 minutes when Pickering curled in a wonderful free-kick from the edge of the box.