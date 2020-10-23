Harry Maguire, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani ready for Chelsea clash
Harry Maguire, Mason Greenwood and new boy Edinson Cavani could be involved for Manchester United against Chelsea as Anthony Martial continues to serve his domestic suspension.
Maguire and Greenwood were conspicuous by their absence from the squad that travelled to France for Tuesday’s Champions League win at Paris St Germain, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects them to overcome their unspecified issues to feature on Saturday.
Deadline-day acquisition Cavani was not fit enough to face former club PSG but may be in the squad to face Chelsea – a match Martial misses as he serves the second game of a three-match domestic ban.
Solskjaer revealed Jesse Lingard and Eric Bailly will be out for the next few weeks, while Facundo Pellistri, Marcos Rojo and Brandon Williams will feature for the Under-23s on Friday. Phil Jones and Sergio Romero have been left out of United’s Premier League squad.
Kepa Arrizabalaga has picked up a shoulder injury and will miss Chelsea’s Old Trafford trip.
The luckless Spain goalkeeper has lost his number-one status at Stamford Bridge after Edouard Mendy’s £20million arrival from Rennes.
And now the 26-year-old faces a spell on the sidelines due to a shoulder complaint.
Thiago Silva and Christian Pulisic will both be fit to travel after shaking off niggles.
Provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Fosu-Mensah, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Shaw, Telles, Pogba, McTominay, Fernandes, Fred, Matic, Van De Beek, James, Mata, Greenwood, Rashford, Cavani, Ighalo.
Provisional squad: Mendy, Caballero, Azpilicueta, James, Silva, Zouma, Christensen, Rudiger, Tomori, Chilwell, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz, Pulisic, Ziyech, Werner, Abraham, Giroud.