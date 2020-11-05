Harry Kane makes goal pledge after reaching landmark for Tottenham

Harry Kane has promised there are plenty more goals to come as he continued his journey to becoming Tottenham’s greatest ever goalscorer.

The 27-year-old bagged his 200th goal in just his 300th appearance for Spurs as they beat Ludogorets 3-1 in the Europa League.

He joined Jimmy Greaves and Bobby Smith in Spurs’ 200 club and, if he keeps going at this rate, he will not need too long to surpass Greaves’ all-time record of 266 goals.

Kane, whose first Spurs goal came in this competition against Shamrock Rovers in 2011, is not publicly chasing targets but he has vowed to keep scoring.

“Time goes so quick, it feels like yesterday scoring that first goal for Spurs,” he said. “It is a great achievement to reach 200 goals but for sure I hope there are a few more left so let’s keep them coming.

“(Beating records) is not on my mind, you guys will let me know when I get the next one, but it is hard to take in when you are playing. I think once you finish you take it all in.

“I’ve got to keep on going, keep winning as a team and we will be all right.”

Kane opened the scoring with his 13th goal of the season in Bulgaria and then sent his assists into double figures when he teed-up Lucas Moura to make it 2-1.

That earned him the second half off and after Claudiu Keseru threatened to make it another uncomfortable evening for Spurs following their defeat against Royal Antwerp last week, Giovani Lo Celso’s goal just after the hour made the game safe.

Kane, who also hit a post and squandered three other good chances, added on Spurs TV: “I am delighted with that, delighted with the three points first and foremost.

“I probably could have scored a couple more in that 45 minutes but that is the way it goes.

“It’s a great milestone to reach, but hopefully a few more to come. We had to bounce back, it was not our greatest performance but we got the job done. It is never easy coming away from home in Europe, as last week showed.”

Boss Jose Mourinho was scathing of his team following their defeat in Antwerp and vowed not to make such drastic changes to his side.

He made six in Bulgaria, against an albeit much weaker team.

Mourinho said: “Tottenham is a better team, with better players. We didn’t need to play very, very well to win the game.

“We did our job, we played serious, we took it serious, we played with great attacking force, starting with Harry Kane.

“Ludogorets is not a weak team, we are better than them and we showed this. We have to try to do the same when we play them in London.

“We started the game with ambition, which was different to what we did in Antwerp. So good attitude to start. We tried to kill the game in the first half.

“It was not possible with 2-0 because 2-0 the result is still open, but it was a strong start and performance with two good goals and hitting the post.

“We completely dominated and I don’t remember one single situation for them of danger. That made a difference because in Antwerp we gave an advantage to the opponent and then when they were good they were winning.

“They closed everything the way they could and we couldn’t react.”