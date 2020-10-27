Harry Beautyman at the double as Sutton win at Yeovil

Harry Beautyman (right) scored a brace
Harry Beautyman (right) scored a brace - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
22:34pm, Tue 27 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Harry Beautyman scored a landmark goal as his brace guided Sutton to a 2-1 win at Yeovil

Kick-off was delayed by 25 minutes after an issue with one of the floodlights at Huish Park.

Once play began, Beautyman netted his 50th Sutton goal to put the visitors ahead after 10 minutes, slotting home after good work by Omar Bugiel.

Joe Quigley levelled for the hosts on the stroke of half-time as he fired in his second goal in as many matches.

But Beautyman scored his second from the penalty spot four minutes after the break after Isaac Olaofe was brought down in the area.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Yeovil

PA