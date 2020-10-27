Harry Beautyman at the double as Sutton win at Yeovil
22:34pm, Tue 27 Oct 2020
Harry Beautyman scored a landmark goal as his brace guided Sutton to a 2-1 win at Yeovil
Kick-off was delayed by 25 minutes after an issue with one of the floodlights at Huish Park.
Once play began, Beautyman netted his 50th Sutton goal to put the visitors ahead after 10 minutes, slotting home after good work by Omar Bugiel.
Joe Quigley levelled for the hosts on the stroke of half-time as he fired in his second goal in as many matches.
But Beautyman scored his second from the penalty spot four minutes after the break after Isaac Olaofe was brought down in the area.