Harrogate sign Norwich midfielder William Hondermarck on loan
Harrogate have signed midfielder William Hondermarck from Norwich on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old is Town’s second signing in as many days, with Josh March arriving at the club on Tuesday.
Hondermarck moved to Carrow Road from Irish club Drogheda United in January 2019 and is a regular for the Canaries’ under-23 side.
“We can see he’s got a big future ahead of him,” said Harrogate boss Simon Weaver. “He’s a big athlete and something different from what we’ve got in midfield.
“He’s someone with a really long stride, but he’s a graceful player who will get box to box and make it happen in the attacking third.
“We’ll be looking at him to get in amongst it and create and provide goals. Will has made the commitment to come over to England to play and we know he’ll be dedicated, professional and hungry to play for us.”