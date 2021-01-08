Harrogate sign Josh McPake on loan from Rangers
Harrogate have added a fifth new player to their squad this week by signing teenage winger Josh McPake on loan from Rangers.
Scotland youth international McPake, 19, has had previous loan spells at Morton and Dundee and has made one first-team appearance for Rangers.
“Harrogate Town AFC can now confirm the loan signing of Josh McPake from Scottish giants Rangers, until the end of the season,” the Sky Bet League Two club said.
“McPake joined Greenock Morton on loan at the start of this campaign until January, with the winger now joining up with Town ahead of Saturday’s match against Cambridge United.”
McPake progressed through Rangers’ youth system and made his senior debut as a substitute in a Europa League qualifying match at Ibrox against St Joseph’s in July 2019.
Harrogate, in their first season in the Football League, signed Jay Williams from Kettering this week, while William Hondermarck, Josh March and Mitchell Roberts have also arrived on loan from Norwich, Forest Green and Birmingham respectively.