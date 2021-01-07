Harrogate sign defender Jay Williams from Kettering
Harrogate have signed defender Jay Williams from National League North side Kettering.
Former Northampton centre-half Williams, 20, joined Kettering permanently last November after spending the second half of last season on loan at the club.
Harrogate said: “We can now confirm the signing of promising defender Jay Williams from Kettering Town.
“Jay will wear the number 27 shirt at Town and is available for Saturday’s trip to Cambridge United.”
Williams progressed through Northampton’s academy and made 17 first-team appearances in all competitions before heading out on loan to Kettering.
He is Harrogate’s third signing in the current transfer window, following the arrivals of William Hondermarck and Josh March.
Midfielder Hondermarck and striker March have both joined on loan until the end of the season from Norwich and Forest Green respectively.