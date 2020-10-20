Harrogate set new benchmark in gritty Grimsby victory – Simon Weaver

Simon Weaver reckons newly-promoted Harrogate have raised the bar after recording a third straight Sky Bet League Two victory at Grimsby

Star striker Jack Muldoon was at the double in Cleethorpes, scoring his fifth and sixth goals of the season either side of James Tilley’s left-footed strike.

It was a result that moved Harrogate up to fourth place in the early standings, with mid-table Grimsby losing for the first time in four outings.

Weaver’s men were handed a golden opportunity by long-serving Grimsby captain James McKeown, whose loose clearance midway through the first half was picked up by George Thomson.

He pulled it back to Muldoon – and Harrogate’s top scorer made no mistake with a firm right-footed finish.

That initial lead lasted no more than 45 seconds, though, as Ian Holloway’s side broke quickly and equalised through Tilley, who marked his return to the line-up by finding the bottom corner.

Muldoon took centre stage once again in the build-up to half-time, finding himself in the right place at the right time to turn home his and Harrogate’s second.

On the back of two straight wins of their own, Grimsby were unable to force their way back into the contest upon the restart, despite the best efforts of Montel Gibson and Virgil Gomis.

Weaver said: “It was a good victory for us. We have come to a good footballing team and managed to get the three points.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult game, but the way we played in the first half has set a new benchmark for us.

“We played good, passing football and created quite a few chances to score.

“In the second half it was a bit more end to end, but I really think we deserved the win.

“It was a feisty encounter. Tackles were there but nothing was worth a red card. We have got some very good competitors. We were steely and saw the job through.”

Grimsby manager Holloway added: “I thought we were a lot better in the second half.

“I knew they were good. They are very practised at their shape. I want to give my lads some belief and I want them playing.

“We didn’t know our back five well enough to move it quickly enough against their good pressing and their tenacity.

“Really they could have been two or three up before we gave them a goal. I was delighted with Tilley again. He looked really sharp but we weren’t quite good enough in the first half.

“When you look at it, they are very professional.

“Well done to them. I think they are winners and I think they understand exactly what it is they are trying to do.”