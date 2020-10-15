Harrogate preparing to host EFL football for first time
Harrogate will host EFL football for the first time when Barrow visit the EnviroVent Stadium, with the pitch now ready for action.
After two draws and a win at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium, places in Simon Weaver’s historic starting XI will be keenly contested.
Those who lined up in the 1-0 win at Bradford in midweek have made a solid case, meaning Jon Stead is in line to partner Jack Muldoon in attack again while Aaron Martin and Mark Beck sit out.
Brendan Kiernan and Tom Walker are pushing but may have to settle for places on the bench.
Barrow hope to have more options available as they seek their first win of the season.
Manager David Dunn expects Kgosi Ntlhe and Matty Platt to be in contention after injury.
Platt has not featured since the first game of the season and Ntlhe has missed four matches, but both are on track to return.
Courtney Baker-Richardson is getting closer to a debut after his arrival last week, but James Jones is out with ankle ligament damage.