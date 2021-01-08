Harrogate make Birmingham defender Mitchell Roberts fourth winter recruit
Harrogate have completed their fourth January signing with the arrival of Mitchell Roberts on loan from Birmingham.
Roberts, 20, comfortable at centre-half, left-back or right-back, will spend the rest of the season at the EnviroVent Stadium and could feature in Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two game at Cambridge.
“I’m really happy, I’m buzzing,” Roberts said. “It’s a great opportunity for me to come here and play some games.
“I spoke to the gaffer and he told me that he’d been monitoring me for a while.
“He explained how I’d be joining a really close-knit group and that as long as I work hard, it’ll be a great experience for me.”
Roberts joined Birmingham’s academy at the age of 10 and made 18 appearances for their under-23s in all competitions last season.
Town signed defender Jay Williams from Kettering, plus midfielder William Hondermarck and striker Josh March on loan from Norwich and Forest Green respectively, earlier in the week.