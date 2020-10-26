Harrogate to check on Aaron Martin ahead of Stevenage game
Harrogate could be without striker Aaron Martin as they bid to get back to winning ways against Stevenage in League Two on Tuesday.
The new boys were beaten 2-1 at Colchester on Saturday and lost Martin midway through the first half after a painful collision with the woodwork.
If Martin is unavailable to return on Tuesday his place is likely to be taken by veteran Jon Stead, who scored his first goal of the season in the defeat.
Otherwise Town boss Simon Weaver is likely to stay loyal to the players who have fashioned a promising start to their first Football League campaign.
Stevenage boss Alex Revell will be tempted to shuffle his starting line-up after a limp performance in Saturday’s defeat to Leyton Orient.
Revell had rung the changes for that clash, and Luke Prosser, Romain Vincelot and Aramide Oteh will all be hoping to make an immediate return to the side.
Midfielder Charlie Carter returned to the squad as an unused substitute on Saturday and will be hoping to play some part.
Revell is desperate to stem his side’s slide back towards the foot of the table after three consecutive defeats.