Hamilton hit by injuries and positive coronavirus test ahead of Livingston clash
16:31pm, Tue 22 Dec 2020
An unnamed Hamilton player has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss Wednesday’s Scottish Premiership clash with Livingston.
Manager Brian Rice will also be without a newly-injured player but declined to name him.
Marios Ogkmpoe (knee), Will Collar (knee), Shaun Want (thigh), David Templeton (groin) and Lewis Smith (hamstring) remain on the sidelines.
Newly-appointed Livingston manager David Martindale is without the suspended Marvin Bartley ahead of the trip to Lanarkshire.
Scott Tiffoney is in contention after a minor hamstring issue.
Long-term absentees Keaghan Jacobs (foot) and Alan Lithgow (hip) remain on the sidelines.