Hamilton hit by injuries and positive coronavirus test ahead of Livingston clash

Hamilton welcome Livingston
Hamilton welcome Livingston (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:31pm, Tue 22 Dec 2020
An unnamed Hamilton player has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss Wednesday’s Scottish Premiership clash with Livingston.

Manager Brian Rice will also be without a newly-injured player but declined to name him.

Marios Ogkmpoe (knee), Will Collar (knee), Shaun Want (thigh), David Templeton (groin) and Lewis Smith (hamstring) remain on the sidelines.

Newly-appointed Livingston manager David Martindale is without the suspended Marvin Bartley ahead of the trip to Lanarkshire.

Scott Tiffoney is in contention after a minor hamstring issue.

Long-term absentees Keaghan Jacobs (foot) and Alan Lithgow (hip) remain on the sidelines.

