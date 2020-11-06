Hamilton boss Brian Rice eyes reinforcements to boost injury-hit squad

Brian Rice hopes to add “two or three” new players to his Hamilton squad over the next week.

The Accies boss is without long-term injured David Templeton, Kyle Munro andCharlie Trafford for the Premiership match against leaders Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday while Ronan Hughes is struggling with a knock and Jamie Hamilton has shin splints.

Rice, who will have captain Brian Easton available again for the first time since February after he recovered from ankle surgery, looks forward to bolstering his squad.

He said: “We are always looking to add to the squad, especially at this time because we are down to the bare bones.

“It is just the way it is and we have a lot of games between now and the 30th of December.

“The lads need a hand so we are looking and hopefully we will have two or three new players in the squad by this time next week.

“The players obviously aren’t going to be up to speed right now but in two or three weeks’ time they will be and I am hoping that the ones we bring in are a massive help to us.

“The board are aware of the situation with injuries and what can happen with Covid.

“They are very supportive as they always have been and they realise the lads need a hand and I need numbers in the squad so they have been very very helpful.”

Rice is happy to have 32-year-old defender Easton back in the squad.

He said: “Brian is not ready to start games but it is good to have him back in the squad, he is a big part of the team here.

“I hope I get the old Brian Easton back but with the young energy and enthusiasm he has always had for football.”

Easton spoke of a “bizarre” time since he last pulled on an Accies shirt.

He said: “It has been very strange. The last time I played I dislocated my shoulder against Aberdeen and I was on the cusp of coming back when the league got shut down.

“Then obviously having an injury during lockdown and an operation, it has been a bizarre time, ups and downs in the last seven or eight months.

“I am feeling good now and so excited to get back playing.”