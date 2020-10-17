Halifax held by Woking
17:34pm, Sat 17 Oct 2020
Woking and Halifax shared the spoils following a goalless National League draw at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
Halifax, beaten in the play-offs last season, created the better chances but had to settle for a third successive stalemate as their winless run stretched to four games.
Nathan Clarke headed an early opportunity wide for the visitors before Sam Johnson denied Ben Dempsey at the other end.
Woking goalkeeper Craig Ross produced a solid save from Danny Williams while Jake Hyde headed over for Halifax moments after entering the fray.
Jeff King curled an effort over the bar and Luke Summerfield fired straight at Ross as Halifax searched for that elusive opener.